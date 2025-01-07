State's population topped 11 million residents for the first time in 2024

North Carolina's population reached a new benchmark in 2024.

Last year, the state's population topped 11 million residents for the first time. That's based on population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

North Carolina was one of the top ten fastest growing states in 2024, growing by more 1.5 percent. That growth was driven mostly by domestic migration from other states.

The state gained 164,000 residents - that's more than the population of Wilmington.

North Carolina remains the ninth most populous state overall, although it's beginning to close in on Georgia, which ranks as the 8th most populous state.