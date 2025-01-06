© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Temperatures in the teens expected in ENC mid-week, winter weather possible by the weekend

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 6, 2025 at 7:27 AM EST
When your parents told you to put on a coat before you go outside or you'll catch cold, there's a small kernel of truth to that.
Ed Yourdon on Flikr
/
Via Creative Commons
When your parents told you to put on a coat before you go outside or you'll catch cold, there's a small kernel of truth to that.

Dangerously cold conditions later this week are expected in eastern North Carolina.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Newport say morning temperatures will be in the 20s most of the work week and could dip into the teens Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Because of windy conditions, it could feel as cold as 15°F in some areas on Wednesday and Thursday – and some spots could have a wind chill in the single digits.

Forecasters say a storm system late this week could bring winter weather – ice or snow -- to ENC heading into the weekend.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston