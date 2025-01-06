Temperatures in the teens expected in ENC mid-week, winter weather possible by the weekend

Dangerously cold conditions later this week are expected in eastern North Carolina.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Newport say morning temperatures will be in the 20s most of the work week and could dip into the teens Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Because of windy conditions, it could feel as cold as 15°F in some areas on Wednesday and Thursday – and some spots could have a wind chill in the single digits.

Forecasters say a storm system late this week could bring winter weather – ice or snow -- to ENC heading into the weekend.