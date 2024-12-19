N.C. civil rights leader plans to sue a Greenville movie theater over ouster from Purple Rain showing

A North Carolina civil rights leader plans to sue a Greenville movie theater after he was escorted out because he lives with a disability.

Bishop William Barber II was attending a screening of “The Color Purple” with his 90-year-old mother at the AMC Fire Tower 12 theater the day after Christmas last year, and he said he was escorted out by two Greenville Police officers after managers of the movie theater said the special chair he needed for medical reasons was a fire hazard.

Barber has been diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis, a form of arthritis that causes inflammation in the joints and ligaments of the spine.

He met with the chairman and CEO of the movie chain a few days after it happened, and later announced that he turned the matter over to national civil rights attorney Harry Daniels.