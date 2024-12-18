© 2024 Public Radio East
Senate votes today on defense bill that could save more than 500 jobs at ENC Air Force base

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 18, 2024 at 6:36 AM EST
By pushing off the retirement of F-15E aircraft until 2027, Congressman Don Davis said the bill gives lawmakers more time to achieve a long-term solution and continue prioritizing economic stability for Wayne County and eastern North Carolina.

Efforts to save hundreds of jobs at a U.S. Air Force base in eastern North Carolina could be ready for the president's signature as soon as Wednesday.

Bicameral differences are being resolved on a defense spending bill that, among other things, would push back retirement of the F-15E Strike Eagles and save more than 500 jobs at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.

Floor debate and a favorable vote are expected in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday.

The plan also includes a 14.5% pay raise for junior enlisted service members and 4.5% for all other service members. Access to child care for the 63,700 children of North Carolina military families is also part of the bill.

Eight military construction projects in North Carolina are authorized, spending nearly $300 million.

The bill also bars the Pentagon's TRICARE health insurance plan from covering costs for gender dysphoria treatments for children of service members under age 18. New Defense Department positions related to diversity, equity and inclusion are also prohibited.
Annette Weston
