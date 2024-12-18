North Carolina Community Foundation awards more than half-million dollars in grants across ENC

The North Carolina Community Foundation has awarded $575,000 in grants across eastern North Carolina.

The Louise Oriole Burevitch Endowment supports nonprofit programs focusing on education, health, and human services in 41 eastern North Carolina counties.

The Advancing Community Health Together Foundation received $50,000 for general operating support to address poverty-driven inadequate health care access in the Martin County region.

A $25,000 grant will help the Craven Literacy Council provide adults with educational materials and books. The council teaches reading, writing, math and digital literacy to adults.

NC FIELD was granted $50,000 to help fund a full-time community health worker to monitor farm worker safety plus general operating expenses.

Open Door Women’s Shelter will get $35,000 for general operating support. The shelter provides housing and assistance for women and children experiencing homelessness in eastern North Carolina.

And $40,000 goes to to United Way of Pitt County for its Empowering Young Minds Through Engaging STEAM Experiences program, which serves at-risk kindergarten through third grade students.