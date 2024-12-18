© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

North Carolina Community Foundation awards more than half-million dollars in grants across ENC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 18, 2024 at 6:44 AM EST
North Carolina Community Foundation

The North Carolina Community Foundation has awarded $575,000 in grants across eastern North Carolina.

The Louise Oriole Burevitch Endowment supports nonprofit programs focusing on education, health, and human services in 41 eastern North Carolina counties.

The Advancing Community Health Together Foundation received $50,000 for general operating support to address poverty-driven inadequate health care access in the Martin County region.

A $25,000 grant will help the Craven Literacy Council provide adults with educational materials and books. The council teaches reading, writing, math and digital literacy to adults.

NC FIELD was granted $50,000 to help fund a full-time community health worker to monitor farm worker safety plus general operating expenses.

Open Door Women’s Shelter will get $35,000 for general operating support. The shelter provides housing and assistance for women and children experiencing homelessness in eastern North Carolina.

And $40,000 goes to to United Way of Pitt County for its Empowering Young Minds Through Engaging STEAM Experiences program, which serves at-risk kindergarten through third grade students.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston