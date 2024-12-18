© 2024 Public Radio East
DEQ adds four more online permit applications

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 18, 2024 at 7:10 AM EST
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality continues to modernize the permit process to make it more user-friendly and has now added four more permit applications that can be submitted online.

Secretary Mary Penny Kelley said businesses and individuals can now submit applications through the AccessDEQ portal to apply for Coastal Area Management Act General Permits for routine projects like docks, piers, bulkheads, and channel and ditch maintenance.

Applications for a Brownfields Property agreement permit to redevelop abandoned sites and address potential contamination are also online, as are Yard Waste Notifications and Air Quality Permits for burning wood waste, clean lumber and yard waste.

The online system allows applicants to track their status, submit payments and view notifications during the process.

More information can be found on the AccessDEQ webpage.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others.
