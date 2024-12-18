DEQ adds four more online permit applications

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality continues to modernize the permit process to make it more user-friendly and has now added four more permit applications that can be submitted online.

Secretary Mary Penny Kelley said businesses and individuals can now submit applications through the AccessDEQ portal to apply for Coastal Area Management Act General Permits for routine projects like docks, piers, bulkheads, and channel and ditch maintenance.

Applications for a Brownfields Property agreement permit to redevelop abandoned sites and address potential contamination are also online, as are Yard Waste Notifications and Air Quality Permits for burning wood waste, clean lumber and yard waste.

The online system allows applicants to track their status, submit payments and view notifications during the process.

More information can be found on the AccessDEQ webpage.