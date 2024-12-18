© 2024 Public Radio East
Concerns about proposed renewal of pollution permit for an eastern North Carolina textile mill

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 18, 2024 at 6:51 AM EST
Lear Corp.’s plant in the Guilford Performance Textiles campus near Kenansville backs up to the narrows of the Northeast Cape Fear River.
Duplin County GIS
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources heard from people concerned about the proposed renewal of a pollution permit for an eastern North Carolina textile mill.

Lear Corp.’s industrial textile facility near Kenansville makes and dyes synthetic fibers and discharges treated domestic and industrial wastewater to the Cape Fear River.

The revised draft permit includes requirements for the facility to monitor and sample for PFAS, to fully outline which PFAS compounds are used and processed at the plant, and to study what technology may help the company reduce or eliminate the release of the compounds into the river.

DWR has extended the comment period for written and emailed comments through 5 p.m on Jan. 10.

Public comment on the draft permit may be mailed to: Attn: Fenton Brown, Jr., NPDES Wastewater Permitting, Attn: Lear Corporation Permit, 1617 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C., 27699-1617 and postmarked no later than Jan. 10.

Public comments may also be submitted by email to: publiccomments@deq.nc.gov. Please include “Lear Corporation Permit” in the subject line.

The draft permit and a technical fact sheet can be found online.

A condensed fact sheet is also available.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren.
