Concerns about proposed renewal of pollution permit for an eastern North Carolina textile mill

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources heard from people concerned about the proposed renewal of a pollution permit for an eastern North Carolina textile mill.

Lear Corp.’s industrial textile facility near Kenansville makes and dyes synthetic fibers and discharges treated domestic and industrial wastewater to the Cape Fear River.

The revised draft permit includes requirements for the facility to monitor and sample for PFAS, to fully outline which PFAS compounds are used and processed at the plant, and to study what technology may help the company reduce or eliminate the release of the compounds into the river.

DWR has extended the comment period for written and emailed comments through 5 p.m on Jan. 10.

Public comment on the draft permit may be mailed to: Attn: Fenton Brown, Jr., NPDES Wastewater Permitting, Attn: Lear Corporation Permit, 1617 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C., 27699-1617 and postmarked no later than Jan. 10.

Public comments may also be submitted by email to: publiccomments@deq.nc.gov. Please include “Lear Corporation Permit” in the subject line.

The draft permit and a technical fact sheet can be found online.

A condensed fact sheet is also available.