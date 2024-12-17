© 2024 Public Radio East
Seven regional NCDHHS directors in place to support the state’s 100 local departments of social services

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 17, 2024 at 7:09 AM EST
The NC Department of Health and Human Services now has seven regional directors in place to support the state’s 100 local departments of social services.

They will work closely with county DSS directors to improve outcomes for children and families across the state.

NCDHHS Deputy Secretary for Opportunity and Well-Being Susan Osborne said the regional directors will serve as a primary point of contact for collaboration between the state health department and local DSS offices.

In addition to providing coaching, policy guidance and operational support, regional directors and their teams will also identify systemic issues or trends and create solutions tailored to the specific needs of each county.

The goal is to build a system that ensures continuous quality improvement and accountability at both the county and state level.
Annette Weston
