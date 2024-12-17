© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Most of North Carolina continues to experience moderate drought

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 17, 2024 at 7:03 AM EST
The latest drought monitor report shows all or parts of 93 counties are experiencing moderate drought, while seven counties were classified as abnormally dry.
U.S. Drought Monitor
The latest drought monitor report shows all or parts of 93 counties are experiencing moderate drought, while seven counties were classified as abnormally dry.

Most of North Carolina continues to experience moderate drought.

The latest drought monitor report shows all or parts of 93 counties are experiencing moderate drought, while seven counties were classified as abnormally dry.

North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council Chair Klaus Albertin said North Carolina saw well below average rainfall in October and November.

Corey Davis, assistant state climatologist at the North Carolina State Climate Office, said recent rains have been a welcome way to start the winter, but with the seasonal outlook favoring a La Niña-like pattern there will likely fewer significant rainfall events and overall drier weather for North Carolina.”
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston