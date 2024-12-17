Most of North Carolina continues to experience moderate drought.

The latest drought monitor report shows all or parts of 93 counties are experiencing moderate drought, while seven counties were classified as abnormally dry.

North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council Chair Klaus Albertin said North Carolina saw well below average rainfall in October and November.

Corey Davis, assistant state climatologist at the North Carolina State Climate Office, said recent rains have been a welcome way to start the winter, but with the seasonal outlook favoring a La Niña-like pattern there will likely fewer significant rainfall events and overall drier weather for North Carolina.”