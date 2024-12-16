Two accused of animal cruelty last month operate animal rescue organization

More than three dozen animals were rescued from an Onslow County home last month because they were living in unhealthy conditions, and now the people living in the home – who operated an animal rescue organization – are facing charges that include animal cruelty.

Onslow County Animal Services officials say the animals were seized shortly before Thanksgiving because of the deplorable and unsanitary" living conditions in the house. A total of 41 animals, were seized, including cats, dogs, a guinea pig, and a goat.

The people that live in the home operated Jaded Paws Rescue in Hubert.

Most of the animals seized were covered in feces and urine, and some had severe urine burns. Some were also severely emaciated.

Because of the pending court case, the animals are not available for adoption at this time.