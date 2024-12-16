ECU Health partnership will help qualifying ENC patients erase medical debt

A collaboration between ECU Health and a nonprofit that uses donations to pay off medical debt for those who are struggling financially will help qualifying low-income patients.

Officials say the initiative with Undue Medical Debt will help more than 32,000 patients by removing more than $186 million in hospital medical debt.

ECU Health Chief Operating Officer Brian Floyd said the collaboration with Undue Medical Debt will make an enormous impact on many in the largely underserved region.

Those who qualify have hospital medical debts that are 5% or more than their annual income or earn at or below four times the poverty level.