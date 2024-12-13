Pardoned wrongfully convicted ENC man awarded $4.4 million dollars in lawsuit against police

A man who was wrongfully convicted of armed robbery and recently received a pardon of innocence from outgoing North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has settled his lawsuit with Winterville.

Lawyers for Darron Carmon say he will be awarded $4.4 million dollars under the settlement.

He was wrongfully convicted of armed robbery in 1994, at the age of 19, and sentenced to 14 to 40 years in prison. Carmon was released after serving 8 years because of good behavior.

In 2022, his conviction was overturned with the consent of Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon, and last year Carmon brought a civil suit against Winterville and two individual officers for fabricating and omitting critical evidence he said directly caused his wrongful conviction and incarceration.

DCarmon is the Senior Pastor at Greater Village Gate Church.