Defense spending bill staves off job cuts at Air Force base, proves $208 million for base construction projects in N.C.

Members of the North Carolina U.S. Congressional delegation are applauding the House passage of a defense spending bill that includes a measure that would prevent the loss of 520 jobs at an Air Force base in Wayne County and fund several projects aboard North Carolina military installations.

Congressman Don Davis said the National Defense Authorization Act protects Seymour Johnson Air Force Base from hundreds of job cuts, “And puts more money into the hands of our junior enlisted, helping many who are experiencing food insecurity and relying on food stamps while safeguarding the American people.”

By pushing off the retirement of F-15E aircraft until 2027, Davis said the bill gives lawmakers more time to achieve a long-term solution and continue prioritizing economic stability for Wayne County and eastern North Carolina.

Congressman Greg Murphy said the legislation will save taxpayers $31 billion by cutting out inefficient programs and government agency bureaucracy by 4%.

Among other things, the bill also gives junior enlisted service members a 14.5% pay raise and a 4.5% basic pay increase for all other service members.

In addition, it authorizes funding for a Combat Arms Training & Maintenance Complex at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, an aircraft maintenance hangar at Cherry Point, an armory at Camp Lejeune, and an addition to the arms room at Fort Liberty. A total of $208 million in funding for military construction projects on North Carolina military bases is included in the bill.