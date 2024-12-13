© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Changes made after the escape of a Bertie Correctional Institution prisoner

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 13, 2024 at 6:10 AM EST
The Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor, N.C.
N.C. Department of Adult Corrections
The Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor, N.C.

The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction is making several changes after the escape of a Bertie Correctional Institution prisoner in Orange County.

On Aug. 13, convicted murderer Ramone Alston freed himself from leg restraints and jumped out of a van upon arrival at a hospital. He was on the run for several days before he was recaptured.

After a review of the incident, corrections officials say they will reduce the number of outside prison medical trips by providing more specialty medical services inside the prison system and increasing the use of telemedicine.

Offenders will also have to wear orange clothing when they are taken off prison grounds and transportation staff will be required to participate in in-service training each year.

Existing transportation policies will also be thoroughly reviewed.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston