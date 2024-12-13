Changes made after the escape of a Bertie Correctional Institution prisoner

The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction is making several changes after the escape of a Bertie Correctional Institution prisoner in Orange County.

On Aug. 13, convicted murderer Ramone Alston freed himself from leg restraints and jumped out of a van upon arrival at a hospital. He was on the run for several days before he was recaptured.

After a review of the incident, corrections officials say they will reduce the number of outside prison medical trips by providing more specialty medical services inside the prison system and increasing the use of telemedicine.

Offenders will also have to wear orange clothing when they are taken off prison grounds and transportation staff will be required to participate in in-service training each year.

Existing transportation policies will also be thoroughly reviewed.