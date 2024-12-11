© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Pitt County school employee nominated for national RISE award

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 11, 2024 at 6:37 AM EST
The Secretary of Education will select one classified school employee from the nominees across the country to receive the RISE Award in the spring.
U.S. Department of Education
The Secretary of Education will select one classified school employee from the nominees across the country to receive the RISE Award in the spring.

An eastern North Carolina school employee is one of two Governor Roy Cooper has named as the state’s nominees for the 2024 Recognizing Inspiring School Employees – or RISE -- Award.

The award, passed by Congress in 2019 and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education, honors classified school employees who provide exemplary service. In addition to their recognition at the statewide level, Cedric Blow with Pitt County Schools and Beryl Torrence with Kannapolis City Schools will be competing for the national RISE Award.

Cedric Blow started as an entry-level custodian for Pitt County Schools, and is now the Custodial Services Supervisor -- overseeing custodial operations across 36 schools, managing a team of 175 employees.

Torrence is the Assistant Director of Operations for Transportation at Kannapolis City Schools.

The Secretary of Education will select one classified school employee from the nominees across the country to receive the RISE Award in the spring.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston