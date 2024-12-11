Pitt County school employee nominated for national RISE award

An eastern North Carolina school employee is one of two Governor Roy Cooper has named as the state’s nominees for the 2024 Recognizing Inspiring School Employees – or RISE -- Award.

The award, passed by Congress in 2019 and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education, honors classified school employees who provide exemplary service. In addition to their recognition at the statewide level, Cedric Blow with Pitt County Schools and Beryl Torrence with Kannapolis City Schools will be competing for the national RISE Award.

Cedric Blow started as an entry-level custodian for Pitt County Schools, and is now the Custodial Services Supervisor -- overseeing custodial operations across 36 schools, managing a team of 175 employees.

Torrence is the Assistant Director of Operations for Transportation at Kannapolis City Schools.

The Secretary of Education will select one classified school employee from the nominees across the country to receive the RISE Award in the spring.