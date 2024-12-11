© 2024 Public Radio East
Follow-up testing performed on waters at Cotton Patch Landing after summertime bacterial pollution

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 11, 2024 at 6:01 AM EST
Sound Rivers
Cotton Patch Landing on Blounts Creek was failing bacterial testing regularly by mid-summer.

An eastern North Carolina riverkeeper recently followed up on an area of Blounts Creek that tested polluted in late summer sampling for Sound Rivers’ Swim Guide.

Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Katey Zimmerman said Cotton Patch Landing on Blounts Creek was failing bacterial testing regularly by mid-summer.

Last month, she says a sample came back clear and Zimmerman collected another sample last week to make sure that whatever caused the high bacteria levels previously has been resolved.
