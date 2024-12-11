Follow-up testing performed on waters at Cotton Patch Landing after summertime bacterial pollution

An eastern North Carolina riverkeeper recently followed up on an area of Blounts Creek that tested polluted in late summer sampling for Sound Rivers’ Swim Guide.

Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Katey Zimmerman said Cotton Patch Landing on Blounts Creek was failing bacterial testing regularly by mid-summer.

Last month, she says a sample came back clear and Zimmerman collected another sample last week to make sure that whatever caused the high bacteria levels previously has been resolved.