Damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes possible in eastern North Carolina Wednesday afternoon

By Annette Weston
Published December 11, 2024 at 6:08 AM EST
National Weather Service

A strong cold front is expected to pass through eastern North Carolina Wednesday afternoon, and it will include heavy rain and the risk of an isolated severe thunderstorm.

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City says the greatest risk of severe storms is from about midday through 5 p.m.

Forecasters say a fast-moving line of storms will impact most of the region and a few isolated storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes could form.

The area most at risk is along and east of Highway 17, including New Bern, Jacksonville, and Morehead City.

One to two inches of rain is expected in most spots, but areas along the coast could see up to three inches.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston