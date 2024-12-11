Damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes possible in eastern North Carolina Wednesday afternoon

A strong cold front is expected to pass through eastern North Carolina Wednesday afternoon, and it will include heavy rain and the risk of an isolated severe thunderstorm.

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City says the greatest risk of severe storms is from about midday through 5 p.m.

Forecasters say a fast-moving line of storms will impact most of the region and a few isolated storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes could form.

The area most at risk is along and east of Highway 17, including New Bern, Jacksonville, and Morehead City.

One to two inches of rain is expected in most spots, but areas along the coast could see up to three inches.