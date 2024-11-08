Two being treated after attacks by rabid cat in Carteret County

Two people are being treated after health officials say they were bitten by a rabid cat in eastern North Carolina.

Carteret County Health and Human Services has confirmed that a cat bit two people and approached a third in the Ocean Spray subdivision off VFW Road near Cedar Point, and has since tested positive for rabies.

Rabies is a serious viral disease that affects the nervous system and can be fatal if left untreated. Everyone known to have been exposed to the rabid cat has received post-exposure treatment.

Carteret County Health Director Nina Oliver said anyone who believes that they have been bitten by or exposed to a sick animal should seek proper medical treatment and contact the Health Department to report the bite.

It’s the first known rabies case in Carteret County in more than three years.