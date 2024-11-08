© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB back on the air

Two being treated after attacks by rabid cat in Carteret County

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 8, 2024 at 6:34 AM EST
Rabies is a preventable viral disease. Human fatalities are rare and typically occur in people who don't get treatment quickly. Here, a vial and box of rabies vaccine.
Adriana Adie
/
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Rabies is a preventable viral disease. Human fatalities are rare and typically occur in people who don't get treatment quickly. Here, a vial and box of rabies vaccine.

Two people are being treated after health officials say they were bitten by a rabid cat in eastern North Carolina.

Carteret County Health and Human Services has confirmed that a cat bit two people and approached a third in the Ocean Spray subdivision off VFW Road near Cedar Point, and has since tested positive for rabies.

Rabies is a serious viral disease that affects the nervous system and can be fatal if left untreated. Everyone known to have been exposed to the rabid cat has received post-exposure treatment.

Carteret County Health Director Nina Oliver said anyone who believes that they have been bitten by or exposed to a sick animal should seek proper medical treatment and contact the Health Department to report the bite.

It’s the first known rabies case in Carteret County in more than three years.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston