© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB back on the air

NC students can no longer graduate with pass/fail grades in core classes

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 8, 2024 at 6:41 AM EST
Cultura RF/Getty Images

A policy change means students in North Carolina would need to earn a passing letter grade in most high school courses to graduate, instead of receiving a pass/no pass grade.

Right now, some districts can offer credit recovery -- an alternative to repeating an entire course to earn credit for high school graduation. Students that successfully learn the portions of the class they failed are given a pass/no pass instead of a letter grade.

The policy change means students will not be able to take core graduation requirements – like English and math -- pass/no pass; until the change was made, State Board of Education policy didn’t spell out which classes are appropriate for credit recovery.

The State Board of Education on Thursday voted to change the graduation transcript policy to require that all non-elective graduation-required class be graded with letters.

It will go into effect during the 2025-26 school year.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston