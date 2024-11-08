NC students can no longer graduate with pass/fail grades in core classes

A policy change means students in North Carolina would need to earn a passing letter grade in most high school courses to graduate, instead of receiving a pass/no pass grade.

Right now, some districts can offer credit recovery -- an alternative to repeating an entire course to earn credit for high school graduation. Students that successfully learn the portions of the class they failed are given a pass/no pass instead of a letter grade.

The policy change means students will not be able to take core graduation requirements – like English and math -- pass/no pass; until the change was made, State Board of Education policy didn’t spell out which classes are appropriate for credit recovery.

The State Board of Education on Thursday voted to change the graduation transcript policy to require that all non-elective graduation-required class be graded with letters.

It will go into effect during the 2025-26 school year.