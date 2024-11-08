© 2024 Public Radio East
89.3 WTEB back on the air

Feisty Corolla mule popular with locals and tourists has died

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 8, 2024 at 6:53 AM EST
Corolla Wild Horse Fund
A Corolla wild mule was euthanized because of health problems at the end of last month.

Officials with the the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said the decision was difficult but necessary, because a hernia was blocking Raymond’s small intestines.

Raymond was thought to be in his late 20's and an offspring of a while Banker mare and donkey that lived with the herd prior to a domestic livestock ordinance.

He spent most of his life living in the wild with a harem of mares and helped raise foals, even though they weren’t biologically his -- mules are sterile -- while protecting his territory from other stallions.

In 2018, officials say he was moved to the farm because of ongoing problems with his hooves, and Raymond settled into his new home quite well.

The feisty mule was popular with local and tourists, and the nonprofit is asking people to share their photos and memories of Raymond on their website, under the tab “Raymond Memorial Wall.”
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
