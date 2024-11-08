Feisty Corolla mule popular with locals and tourists has died

A Corolla wild mule was euthanized because of health problems at the end of last month.

Officials with the the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said the decision was difficult but necessary, because a hernia was blocking Raymond’s small intestines.

Raymond was thought to be in his late 20's and an offspring of a while Banker mare and donkey that lived with the herd prior to a domestic livestock ordinance.

He spent most of his life living in the wild with a harem of mares and helped raise foals, even though they weren’t biologically his -- mules are sterile -- while protecting his territory from other stallions.

In 2018, officials say he was moved to the farm because of ongoing problems with his hooves, and Raymond settled into his new home quite well.

The feisty mule was popular with local and tourists, and the nonprofit is asking people to share their photos and memories of Raymond on their website, under the tab “Raymond Memorial Wall.”