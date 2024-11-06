© 2024 Public Radio East
89.3 WTEB back on the air

Executive order: Up to 40 hours of bereavement leave for state employees who lose a family member or coworker

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 6, 2024 at 7:14 AM EST
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks with reporters after the Council of State meeting at the Department of Transportation headquarters in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Cooper said he's not convinced that details within a tax-cut agreement reached between Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore will protect the state from revenue shortfalls.
Gary D. Robertson
/
Associated Press
An executive order issued by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will provide up to 40 hours of bereavement leave for state employees who lose a family member or coworker.

Employees will be eligible for up to 40 hours of paid leave following the loss of an immediate family member, including a spouse, child, sibling, parent, or grandparent. Step, half, and in-law family members are included as well as any dependent living in the employee’s home.

Eligible employees have up to six months after the death to take bereavement leave.

Employees who lost a colleague will be eligible for up to eight hours of bereavement leave to attend a funeral or memorial service for their coworker.

It will automatically apply to cabinet agencies, but Cooper said all other state agencies and state universities are encouraged to adopt the policy.
Annette Weston
