Executive order: Up to 40 hours of bereavement leave for state employees who lose a family member or coworker

An executive order issued by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will provide up to 40 hours of bereavement leave for state employees who lose a family member or coworker.

Employees will be eligible for up to 40 hours of paid leave following the loss of an immediate family member, including a spouse, child, sibling, parent, or grandparent. Step, half, and in-law family members are included as well as any dependent living in the employee’s home.

Eligible employees have up to six months after the death to take bereavement leave.

Employees who lost a colleague will be eligible for up to eight hours of bereavement leave to attend a funeral or memorial service for their coworker.

It will automatically apply to cabinet agencies, but Cooper said all other state agencies and state universities are encouraged to adopt the policy.