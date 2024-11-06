Democratic Congressman Jeff Jackson wins close race for North Carolina Attorney General
Democratic Congressman Jeff Jackson has won a close victory in the race for North Carolina Attorney General.
Jackson defeated Republican Congressman Dan Bishop. Jackson led by 2 percentage points, or about 147,000 votes, according to unofficial results from the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
Both men’s terms in congress were due to end early next year.
They were running to replace Attorney General Josh Stein, who won the race for governor on Tuesday.