Democrat Mo Green appears to have secured win in the race to lead North Carolina’s public schools

Democrat Mo Green appears to have defeated Republican candidate Michele Morrow in the race to lead North Carolina’s public schools. Green lead with 51 percent of the vote.

Green is a former superintendent of Guilford County Schools and served as a school board attorney and administrator at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Morrow is a former homeschool teacher and nurse. She gained national attention for her past social media posts - including calling for the execution of former president Barack Obama and posting a video of herself at the January 6th protests outside the U.S. Capitol.

Green significantly outraised Morrow, raking in just under 3 million dollars by mid-October, compared to her 370-thousand. His boost in donations far outpaced past spending for this office and allowed him to buy TV ads that featured Morrow's social media posts.

Green will be the first Democrat to hold the office of state superintendent since 2016.