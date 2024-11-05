State Elections Director says political climate is tense, urges people to remember that election workers are members of the community

The final votes in this year's political contests will be cast Tuesday as polls across the state remain open until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Registered voters must go to their assigned polling places to cast ballots in-person. If they requested absentee-by-mail ballots it is too late to send those in. They may bring their completed ballots to their county board of elections office by 7:30 p.m., or discard the absentee ballot and vote in person at their precinct.

State Elections Director Karen Brinson Bell says she knows the political climate is tense--but urges candidates to remember that election workers are members of the community.

"These are people who have sworn oaths, and this is a bipartisan effort to ensure that every eligible voter can cast their ballot."

The bulk of election results should be posted by 11 p.m. but nothing is final until after the 10-day, post-election audit process known as the county canvass.