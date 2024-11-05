Mental health takes center stage in NC superintendent race

As mental health challenges continue to rise among young people, advocates across North Carolina are pushing for increased access to mental health services in schools.

They are watching the upcoming election for North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction closely.

Kathleen Daughety, vice president of campaigns and engagement for the mental health advocacy organization Inseparable, said the outcome could significantly help fill gaps in access to mental health services for children across the state.

"Increasing access to mental health care is our focus because half of people in the US who need mental health care are not getting it today," Daughety pointed out. "That number is even worse for children; 70% of children who need mental health care aren't able to access it."

A recent poll by Inseparable showed it is an issue resonating with voters. About 88% believe expanding mental health care access should be a top priority for elected officials.

Graham Palmer, director of systems innovation and policy for the nonprofit Rural Opportunity Institute, explained barriers like broadband and workforce shortages and limited funding make it difficult to provide the necessary services, especially in rural areas. He believes schools can make a life-changing difference for kids.

"Sometimes schools are the only access point that systems of care can get to for kids, because there's transportation challenges," Palmer explained. "There may be time challenges, if the student has a job or they just don't have extra time to be driving an hour to see a therapist."

The Superintendent of Public Instruction would play a key role in shaping school policies, funding, and resources directly affecting whether schools can provide mental health services. The Democratic candidate, Maurice "Mo" Green recently signed Inseparable's "Mental Health Now" statement of support. He worked as the superintendent of North Carolina's third-largest school district and pointed out addressing the workforce is going to be crucial to giving students the support they need.

"The school psychologist's major association would recommend a ratio of about one school psychologist," Green noted. "For every 500 students, in North Carolina that ratio is almost 1 to 1,800."

Green is facing off against Republican nominee Michelle Morrow, who is a nurse and homeschool educator in Wake County. Her campaign website shows she supports school choice and increasing school resource officers.

Advocates are also calling for state policymakers to invest in expanded school-based mental health programs and improve crisis response efforts.