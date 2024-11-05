Former campaign manager for Republican state superintendent candidate charged with cyberstalking

© 2024 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Amy Diaz, WFDD
Published November 5, 2024 at 7:16 AM EST

The former campaign manager for Republican State Superintendent candidate Michele Morrow was arrested in Wake County over the weekend.

Jennifer Sloan Rachmuth is facing a cyberstalking charge after posting photos on X of a woman in a grocery store wearing a keffiyeh, a Middle Eastern headdress that has come to symbolize Palestinian solidarity.

The arrest warrant states that Rachmuth did this quote “for the purpose of terrifying, harassing, or embarrassing” the woman in the photos. Rachmuth was arrested at her home on Nov. 3, and released the same day after posting bail set at $1,000.

Violating the state’s cyberstalking statute is a Class 2 misdemeanor in North Carolina, punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Campaign finance reports show Republican State Superintendent candidate Michele Morrow paid Rachmuth more than $13,000 for campaign consulting.
