Voters turned out in record numbers for North Carolina's in-person early voting period--with a million more expected to cast ballots on Election Day.

Even in the 25 storm-ravaged counties slammed by Helene, early in-person voters flocked to the polls, where more than 58 percent of voters in those areas turned out for early voting. That's higher than the strong statewide turnout.

Altogether, more than 4.4 million voters have already cast in-person and absentee ballots. The last chance for registered North Carolina voters to cast ballots in this year's contests is Tuesday, Election Day.

Polls open at 6:30 a-m and close at 7:30 p-m. Voters must go to their assigned precinct - or deliver their absentee ballot to their county board of elections office by the close of polls.