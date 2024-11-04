© 2024 Public Radio East
89.3 WTEB back on the air

National Hurricane Center watching two late-season systems

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 4, 2024 at 7:23 AM EST

Tropical Storm Patty formed Saturday is headed for Europe, and the National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Rafael is expected to form sometime Monday.

Rafael is expected to impact the Cayman Islands as a tropical storm before strengthening into a hurricane as it heads for Cuba.

It’s not expected to impact eastern North Carolina unless the system makes landfall in the Southeast U.S. and curves close enough to the Carolina coast to bring higher chances for heavy rain.

It’s rare for a tropical storm or hurricane to impact ENC this late in the season. In the past 30 years, only Hurricane Eta (2020) and Hurricane Gordon (1994) have moved within 200 miles of the state in November.
