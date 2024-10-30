Man with ties to Mexican cartel drug traffickers arrested, held on $1.5 million bond

An eastern North Carolina man investigators say has ties to Mexican cartel drug traffickers has been arrested after a high-speed chase ended in the discovery of a kilo of cocaine in a trailer hitched to his vehicle.

Carteret County deputies tried to stop Hector Rivera II last Monday, but he instead led them on a high-speed chase into Onslow County.

Deputies say the man abandoned his vehicle and the cocaine was found inside the trailer.

With the help of Onslow County deputies, the Hubert man was finally caught on Friday and was charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine and felony flee to elude arrest.

Rivera was initially jailed on a $250,000 secured bond, but it was increased to $1.5 million during his first court appearance on Monday.