Early voting ends Saturday and turnout has been strong

PRE News & Ideas | By Rusty Jacobs, WUNC,
Annette Weston
Published October 30, 2024 at 6:41 AM EDT
A woman holds a sample ballot on the second day of early voting at a polling station, October 18, 2024, in Fairview, North Carolina. Despite concerns about early voting access after Hurricane Helene, many local officials reported record turnout for early voting, like in nearby Yancey County.
Allison Joyce
/
AFP via Getty Images
Early voting ends Saturday - and turnout has been strong.

As of Monday, 3.1 million votes had been cast during early voting and with absentee ballots. That adds up to a voter turnout of just under 40%.

That surpasses where it was at this point in 2020 - though mail-in voting was higher that year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In interviews, right-leaning voters have expressed concerns about undocumented immigration and the economy. Left-leaning voters have emphasized women's reproductive rights and defending democracy.

Thomas Owens, a 25-year-old voter in Robeson County, expressed a hope for civility no matter what the outcome of this year's elections.

"As crazy as this sounds, the most important thing isn't who's the president of this country,” he said, “It's how do people who live in this country act and respond and treat each other."

Republicans continue to slightly edge out Democrats and unaffiliated voters going to the polls early.
Rusty Jacobs, WUNC
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
