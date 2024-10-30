Early voting ends Saturday - and turnout has been strong.

As of Monday, 3.1 million votes had been cast during early voting and with absentee ballots. That adds up to a voter turnout of just under 40%.

That surpasses where it was at this point in 2020 - though mail-in voting was higher that year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In interviews, right-leaning voters have expressed concerns about undocumented immigration and the economy. Left-leaning voters have emphasized women's reproductive rights and defending democracy.

Thomas Owens, a 25-year-old voter in Robeson County, expressed a hope for civility no matter what the outcome of this year's elections.

"As crazy as this sounds, the most important thing isn't who's the president of this country,” he said, “It's how do people who live in this country act and respond and treat each other."

Republicans continue to slightly edge out Democrats and unaffiliated voters going to the polls early.