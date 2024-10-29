© 2024 Public Radio East
Mother accused of leaving toddler in a car for hours

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 29, 2024 at 6:28 AM EDT
The child’s mother, 32-year-old Shameka McNeil, was arrested at the scene and is charged with contributing to a juvenile’s neglect and felony child abuse.
Kinston Police Department
A Kinston woman was arrested after police say she left a toddler in the back seat of a car for hours late last week.

Officials with the Kinston Police Department say a relative reported the two-year-old was left in a vehicle parked on N. Adkin Street, and investigators determined child had been in the car for about six hours.

The toddler was not injured.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
