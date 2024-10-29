Mother accused of leaving toddler in a car for hours

A Kinston woman was arrested after police say she left a toddler in the back seat of a car for hours late last week.

Officials with the Kinston Police Department say a relative reported the two-year-old was left in a vehicle parked on N. Adkin Street, and investigators determined child had been in the car for about six hours.

The child’s mother, 32-year-old Shameka McNeil, was arrested at the scene and is charged with contributing to a juvenile’s neglect and felony child abuse.

The toddler was not injured.