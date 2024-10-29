More than two dozen miles of roadway in Carteret and Onslow counties will be upgraded through two recently awarded contracts by the N.C. DOT.

Crews will mill, resurface and reconstruct shoulders more than 18 miles of N.C. 24 in Carteret County. The $9 million contract allows crews to start work in spring 2025.

In another contract, for nearly $5 million, crews will do the same work within one section of N.C. hwy 24 and three sections of secondary roads in Onslow County. That work begins near Thanksgiving.

While crews work, drivers can expect lane closures.