A cautionary tale about feeding the raccoons

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

Now, what if you like horror movies to come with animals? There's always been plenty of options from classics like "Jaws."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "JAWS")

ROY SCHEIDER: (As Brody) We're going to need a bigger boat.

RASCOE: And the newer cult classic like "Cocaine Bear."

ALDEN EHRENREICH: (As Eddie) A bear did cocaine.

RASCOE: But how do you feel about "The Day Of The Raccoons"? OK, It's not an actual movie, but it sounds like one. A woman in Kitsap County, Washington, regularly fed raccoons on her property without any problems until a few weeks ago, when suddenly the few raccoons she was feeding ballooned to around 100. The Kitsap County Sheriff's office says those raccoons showed up demanding and hungry, scratching at her house at all hours, surrounding her in her car when she tried to drive. That's right. The woman was so spooked, she called 911.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: I'm right in my car. They chased me all the way out through the backyard. They're crawling all over.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: You're not able to get out of your car? You're stuck in your vehicle?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: I had to get in my vehicle to get away from them. They're all around my car.

RASCOE: It's still unclear why the number of raccoons exploded. Maybe word got out about the free snacks. Anyway, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says the woman had not technically broken any state laws. She has since stopped feeding raccoons, and they have gone away. But obviously, the department recommends people don't feed wild animals because you could end up making your own horror movie. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.