Remains of four bodies found in outbuilding of closed ENC funeral home

The skeletal remains of four people were discovered in the outbuilding of the former B.G. Barrett's Funeral Home in Greenville.

Greenville Police Department officers found the bodies Saturday night after being contacted by the new owner of the property, who initially discovered them.

The previous owner of the funeral home died in January 2023.

The Pitt County Medical Examiner's office will work to identify the bodies. Investigators say they may have been in the building since the 1990s, and the deaths do not appear to be criminal in nature.

With the help of state officials, investigators will also search for other possible bodies on the property.