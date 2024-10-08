© 2024 Public Radio East
Remains of four bodies found in outbuilding of closed ENC funeral home

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 8, 2024 at 6:46 AM EDT
BG Barret's Funeral Home
/
Facebook

The skeletal remains of four people were discovered in the outbuilding of the former B.G. Barrett's Funeral Home in Greenville.

Greenville Police Department officers found the bodies Saturday night after being contacted by the new owner of the property, who initially discovered them.

The previous owner of the funeral home died in January 2023.

The Pitt County Medical Examiner's office will work to identify the bodies. Investigators say they may have been in the building since the 1990s, and the deaths do not appear to be criminal in nature.

With the help of state officials, investigators will also search for other possible bodies on the property.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
