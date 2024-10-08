Helene response: U. S. Geological Survey activates landslide team, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers helping with power

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is helping those in Western North Carolina who have been without electricity since the remnants of Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic damage nearly two weeks ago.

On Friday, the team installed four generators in disaster-affected areas, and are assessing the damage throughout the region to determine whether they can install more.

The Temporary Power Team consists of soldiers from the 249th Engineer Battalion, USACE personnel and private contractors.

The U. S. Geological Survey has activated its landslide team to help local authorities in the mountains as they prioritize resources amid the recovery from Helene.

U.S.G.S. Southeast Regional Director Holly Weyers said bringing in the team was an essential step in providing federal, state, emergency managers, and rescue teams with the science information needed to help with relief efforts

There have been 230 landslides across North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia – 125 of them in the Tarheel state alone.

Landslide reports are coming from a variety of sources that include partner organizations, satellite imagery, and even the public through social media.