Helene response: U. S. Geological Survey activates landslide team, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers helping with power

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 8, 2024 at 7:28 AM EDT
Palermo, Lauren Kathryn
/
U.S. Geological Survey

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is helping those in Western North Carolina who have been without electricity since the remnants of Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic damage nearly two weeks ago.

On Friday, the team installed four generators in disaster-affected areas, and are assessing the damage throughout the region to determine whether they can install more.

The Temporary Power Team consists of soldiers from the 249th Engineer Battalion, USACE personnel and private contractors.

The U. S. Geological Survey has activated its landslide team to help local authorities in the mountains as they prioritize resources amid the recovery from Helene.

U.S.G.S. Southeast Regional Director Holly Weyers said bringing in the team was an essential step in providing federal, state, emergency managers, and rescue teams with the science information needed to help with relief efforts

There have been 230 landslides across North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia – 125 of them in the Tarheel state alone.

Landslide reports are coming from a variety of sources that include partner organizations, satellite imagery, and even the public through social media.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
