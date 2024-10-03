N.C. U.S. Senators ask congressional leaders to act quickly on Helene disaster relief

Two North Carolina U.S. Senators and several of their colleagues have sent a letter to congressional leaders, asking them to act quickly to pass an appropriations package to support the support the people impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The letter signed by Senators Thom Tillis and Ted Budd and ten others said the devastation is inconceivable, and they anticipate even greater tragedy to unfold in the days and weeks ahead as communications and power are restored and the full scope of the disaster is better understood.

It notes that even preliminary damage assessments indicate that the total damage and economic loss will be in the tens of billions of dollars and that amount will likely soar as recovery efforts continue.

The Senators said the disaster may require Congress to come back in October to make sure there is enough time to enact legislation before the end of this calendar year.