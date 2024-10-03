© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

N.C. U.S. Senators ask congressional leaders to act quickly on Helene disaster relief

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 3, 2024 at 6:48 AM EDT
North Carolina Republican U.S. Senators Thom Tillis, left, and Ted Budd, right.
(Photos: U.S. Senate)
North Carolina Republican U.S. Senators Thom Tillis, left, and Ted Budd, right.

Two North Carolina U.S. Senators and several of their colleagues have sent a letter to congressional leaders, asking them to act quickly to pass an appropriations package to support the support the people impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The letter signed by Senators Thom Tillis and Ted Budd and ten others said the devastation is inconceivable, and they anticipate even greater tragedy to unfold in the days and weeks ahead as communications and power are restored and the full scope of the disaster is better understood.

It notes that even preliminary damage assessments indicate that the total damage and economic loss will be in the tens of billions of dollars and that amount will likely soar as recovery efforts continue.

The Senators said the disaster may require Congress to come back in October to make sure there is enough time to enact legislation before the end of this calendar year.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston