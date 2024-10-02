© 2024 Public Radio East
Senate proposal would allow jury trials, cut bureaucracy for Camp Lejeune water victims

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 2, 2024 at 6:51 AM EDT
Military Bases

A North Carolina U.S. Senator and several colleagues from both sides of the aisle have introduced a bill that clarifies that victims of the water contamination aboard Camp Lejeune have the right to jury trials and a lesser burden to prove their illnesses were caused by the toxic water.

The bipartisan Ensuring Justice for Camp Lejeune Victims Act also caps attorneys’ fees and expands jurisdiction to alleviate the backlog of claims.

Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tillis said victims exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune are running into roadblocks that are denying them their day in court before a jury for often-crippling and deadly medical conditions, and the bill would bring justice for victims and provide a path forward for justice after decades of delay.

North Carolina GOP U.S. Senator Ted Budd said instead of justice, DOJ bureaucrats have been throwing up roadblocks and making it harder for veterans to get their day in court.
