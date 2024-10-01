Family assistance center helping find people unaccounted for in the aftermath of Helene

Buncombe County officials have set up a family assistance center to help locate people who are unaccounted for in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene.

Drew Reisinger is Buncombe County's register of deeds. His office is operating the center.

"We've had 11,000 requests from people who are trying to get in touch with their loved ones," he said, "With cell phone reception being spotty at best, most people just can't get in touch with their family. And so that's why we're trying to create a list of people who need to have a wellness check."

Reisinger says his office has narrowed that list to 150 people who are in a low risk location and have high risk medical needs. The office is sending out volunteers to knock on those doors, to alleviate requests for search and rescue teams. Family members who made a request and have since made contact with their loved one should email the Buncombe County Register of Deeds office.