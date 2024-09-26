© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Weyerhaeuser fined for March workplace death at since closed New Bern sawmill

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 26, 2024 at 7:57 AM EDT
Sam Beebe
/
Ecotrust on Flickr via Creative Commons

Weyerhaeuser was fined nearly $50,000 by the N.C. Department of Labor for a March workplace death at the since closed New Bern sawmill.

The Labor Department cited Weyerhaeuser with three “serious violations” that contributed to the death of 37-year-old Robert Wood.

Wood was servicing the hydraulic system of a forklift under the raised carriage when a sudden loss of hydraulic pressure caused the forks to fall on him.

In a statement, Weyerhauser officials said they will be working with the North Carolina Department of Labor to understand the full details of the citation, and their goal is to ensure they have the right culture, procedures and training in place to provide a safe working environment.

They added that the decision to curtail operations at the mill was in no way connected to the incident.

In July, Weyerhaeuser announced it was halting operations indefinitely at its New Bern sawmill. A total of 73 workers were affected by the closure of the plant, which was finalized on Sept. 16.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston