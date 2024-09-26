Scam targets small businesses and food trucks that sell their wares at local events

The City of New Bern is warning people, particularly food truck operators, craft vendors, and others that sell at local events, of a scam.

Officials with the Parks and Recreation Department say they’ve noticed an increase in scam comments on their social media pages where they publicize upcoming events.

The comments say the poster is the organizer of the event and that people who want to register to be a vendor should contact them.

But the city says the scammer will collect and pocket the “registration fee,” scamming small businesses and food trucks.

The City of New Bern accepts registrations and fees in person and on the city website, not through third-party applications like Paypal, CashApp, Venmo or other electronic payment apps.