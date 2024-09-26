© 2024 Public Radio East
Scam targets small businesses and food trucks that sell their wares at local events

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 26, 2024 at 7:46 AM EDT
Towfiqu Photography/Getty Images

The City of New Bern is warning people, particularly food truck operators, craft vendors, and others that sell at local events, of a scam.

Officials with the Parks and Recreation Department say they’ve noticed an increase in scam comments on their social media pages where they publicize upcoming events.

The comments say the poster is the organizer of the event and that people who want to register to be a vendor should contact them.

But the city says the scammer will collect and pocket the “registration fee,” scamming small businesses and food trucks.

The City of New Bern accepts registrations and fees in person and on the city website, not through third-party applications like Paypal, CashApp, Venmo or other electronic payment apps.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
