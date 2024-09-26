© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FBI: NC man who helped lead the initial attack on United States Capitol Police officers sentenced

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 26, 2024 at 7:49 AM EDT
Americans watched the Capitol riot unfold on TV or the internet.
Alex Edelman
/
AFP via Getty Images
Americans watched the Capitol riot unfold on TV or the internet.

A North Carolina man was recently sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors say James Grant of Cary was among a group of four people who participated in the first breach of the restricted Capitol grounds and led the initial attack on United States Capitol Police officers.

Grant was sentenced to 36 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

He was found guilty of assaulting an officer with a metal crowd control barrier.

Officials say their attack paved the way for thousands of rioters to storm the Capitol grounds.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston