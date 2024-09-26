FBI: NC man who helped lead the initial attack on United States Capitol Police officers sentenced

A North Carolina man was recently sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors say James Grant of Cary was among a group of four people who participated in the first breach of the restricted Capitol grounds and led the initial attack on United States Capitol Police officers.

Grant was sentenced to 36 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

He was found guilty of assaulting an officer with a metal crowd control barrier.

Officials say their attack paved the way for thousands of rioters to storm the Capitol grounds.