Emerald Isle swimming advisory lifted, beach driving remains closed after last week's storm

A precautionary swimming advisory in Emerald Isle has been lifted.

It was put in place after last week’s storms caused flooding on the island, and the town pumped those floodwaters into the ocean.

Town leaders say floodwaters were being pumped from flooded streets into the surf and sound to ensure roads were accessible for emergency vehicles.

Floodwaters contain pollutants like waste from wildlife and pets, oil and gasoline from parking lots and waste from septic systems or sewers, which can cause an increased risk of contamination that can make people sick.

Meanwhile, beach driving in Emerald Isle remains closed because of extensive sand loss and continued high tides.

Officials say conditions are not safe for vehicles at this time at The Point, Black Skimmer, or the Dog Leg.

Town officials will continue to monitor beach conditions and say they will reopen beach driving as soon as possible.