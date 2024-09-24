© 2024 Public Radio East
Emerald Isle swimming advisory lifted, beach driving remains closed after last week's storm

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 24, 2024 at 6:29 AM EDT
Town of Emerald Isle

A precautionary swimming advisory in Emerald Isle has been lifted.

It was put in place after last week’s storms caused flooding on the island, and the town pumped those floodwaters into the ocean.

Town leaders say floodwaters were being pumped from flooded streets into the surf and sound to ensure roads were accessible for emergency vehicles.

Floodwaters contain pollutants like waste from wildlife and pets, oil and gasoline from parking lots and waste from septic systems or sewers, which can cause an increased risk of contamination that can make people sick.

Meanwhile, beach driving in Emerald Isle remains closed because of extensive sand loss and continued high tides.

Officials say conditions are not safe for vehicles at this time at The Point, Black Skimmer, or the Dog Leg.

Town officials will continue to monitor beach conditions and say they will reopen beach driving as soon as possible.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
