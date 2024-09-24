© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Absentee ballots go out Tuesday; FBI is investigating suspicious mailings sent to elections officials

PRE News & Ideas | By Rusty Jacobs, WUNC
Published September 24, 2024 at 6:53 AM EDT

More than 200,000 North Carolina voters have requested absentee ballots so far for this year's general election. Absentee ballots requested by military and overseas voters started going out last week and on Tuesday ballots start going out to all properly registered voters who requested them.

The start of absentee voting in North Carolina got delayed by a couple of weeks. By court order, ballots had be reprinted without Robert F. Kennedy Junior's name on them after he suspended his presidential campaign, backed Donald Trump and wanted off ballots in battleground states.

Meanwhile, the FBI is investigating suspicious mailings sent to elections officials in several states, including North Carolina. An envelope containing a powdery substance addressed to the North Carolina elections board was intercepted at a state mail service center last week.

The substance turned out not to be hazardous. But elections staff are now wearing protective gloves to handle mail.
Rusty Jacobs, WUNC
See stories by Rusty Jacobs, WUNC