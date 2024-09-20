New clinic serving uninsured patients opens in Greenville

A new clinic serving uninsured patients held a ribbon cutting this week in Greenville.

The Dr. Irons HealthAssist Clinic at JOY Community Center will provide free care for non-emergency conditions like colds, bug bites and rashes, as well as manage chronic illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Uninsured patients from Pitt and surrounding counties, including Beaufort, Greene, Edgecombe, Hertford, and Martin, will also have the opportunity to join the Access East HealthAssist program, which helps coordinate more comprehensive health care at no cost.

The clinic is named for Dr. Thomas Irons, a lifelong advocate for community health and served as the chief medical officer for Access East, a nonprofit ECU Health affiliate. He recently retired as a professor at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine, where he was also a pediatric physician.