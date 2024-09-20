Congress passes emergency bill to address $3 billion VA budget shortfall

This week the House passed an emergency bill to address a $3 billion budget shortfall in the Department of Veterans Affairs. The bill now heads to the Senate.

The VA warned lawmakers weeks ago that veterans’ compensation and pension benefit payments could be delayed next month if additional funding was not provided.

Officials with the VA have said the PACT Act was the main reason for the budget shortfall, because it led to increases in enrollment in VA health care, appointments and applications benefits.

North Carolina U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy said he voted in favor of the bill to ensure veterans are taken care of, not because the Department of Veterans Affairs is deserving.

Murphy cited “gross mismanagement, such as millions of dollars of unjustified bonuses and delayed adjudication of sexual harassment scandals” for putting the VA in the financial position that agency is in today.