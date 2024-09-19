© 2024 Public Radio East
State of emergency declared, governor tours storm damage in southeastern North Carolina

By Nikolai Mather,
Annette Weston
Published September 19, 2024 at 6:19 AM EDT
Gov. Roy Cooper outlined the state's plan for recovering from Potential Tropical Cyclone #8 at the Southport Fire Department.



North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency for four counties in southeastern North Carolina that received severe flooding and heavy rainfall during Monday’s storms.

The declaration makes additional help available to Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus and New Hanover counties.

The order activates the state emergency operations plan and allows for the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety to take action to ensure the protection and safety of the impacted communities.

Cooper visited Southport on Wednesday to address the damage caused by tropical cyclone eight.

The storm developed quickly, dropping well over a foot of rain in some areas, and catching officials and residents off guard.

"In one of the areas, with the amount of rainfall we got so fast, it was described as a one in a thousand year event," Cooper said.

The state highway patrol has confirmed one death caused by the storm: 80-year-old Richard Walton Robinson, a Brunswick County man who drowned after driving around parked Sheriff’s Office vehicles and trying to drive through floodwaters.

Cooper confirmed flooding damaged roads in at least 22 locations; a crew of more than 100 is working on repairs.


Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
