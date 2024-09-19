© 2024 Public Radio East
ENC Senator pushes for better support for people transitioning from military to civilian life

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 19, 2024 at 6:38 AM EDT
A North Carolina U.S. Senator has joined a bipartisan letter to the Department of Defense suggesting new ways to support people as they transition from military to civilian life.

Republican Senator Ted Budd and his colleagues said service members and veterans are uniquely positioned to fill skilled labor needs because of their distinctive military skills and experiences, and it’s important to better match them with job openings in the defense workforce.

They are asking the DoD to explore helping veterans transition into related industries – some of which are struggling to maintain a skilled labor force, like shipbuilding and welding.

One possible solution is for the military to provide on-the-job training before the end of time in service that could prepare him or her for an in-demand civilian role.
Annette Weston
