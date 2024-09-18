NWS confirms tornado touched down in Carteret County Monday night

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Carteret County Monday night.

The tornado moved ashore near Hunting Bay Drive in Cape Carteret, with winds of about 60 MPH. It was about 60 yards wide and lifted after moving about one-third of a mile.

The twister caused mostly tree damage in the area.

It’s the 30th tornado confirmed this year in North Carolina. The state sees an average of 31 tornadoes in a full year.