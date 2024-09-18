© 2024 Public Radio East
NWS confirms tornado touched down in Carteret County Monday night

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 18, 2024 at 6:03 AM EDT
NOAA
File photo: Tornado vortex

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Carteret County Monday night.

The tornado moved ashore near Hunting Bay Drive in Cape Carteret, with winds of about 60 MPH. It was about 60 yards wide and lifted after moving about one-third of a mile.

The twister caused mostly tree damage in the area.

It’s the 30th tornado confirmed this year in North Carolina. The state sees an average of 31 tornadoes in a full year.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
