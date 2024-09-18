© 2024 Public Radio East
N.C. Senator's bill would create stiffer penalties for attacks on oil and gas pipelines that are under construction

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 18, 2024 at 6:29 AM EDT
Dakota Access oil pipeline protesters burn debris as officers close in to force them from a camp on private land in the path of pipeline construction on Thursday.
James MacPherson
/
AP
Dakota Access oil pipeline protesters burn debris as officers close in to force them from a camp on private land in the path of pipeline construction on Thursday.

A North Carolina US Senator has helped introduce a bill creating stiffer penalties for attacks on oil and gas pipelines that are under construction.

Senator Ted Budd said the legislation would deter eco-terrorists from targeting pipelines for transporting oil and gas in the U.S. by expanding the current criminal penalties to cover vandalism, tampering with, or disrupting the operations or construction of a pipeline.

Right now federal law does allow for criminal charges against people who damage or destroy operating pipelines, but Budd said it does not clearly apply these penalties to those who vandalize, tamper with, or disrupt the operation or construction of a pipeline.

He said the disruptions, whether during construction or operation, are not just inconveniences—they put people’s lives at risk and are direct assaults on the economy and American energy independence.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
