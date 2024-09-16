© 2024 Public Radio East
Would-be Trump assassin has long criminal record in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 16, 2024 at 6:12 AM EDT
Stephany Metat
/
Associated Press
The man accused of trying to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a Trump-owned golf course in Florida has a long criminal record in North Carolina, including barricading himself inside a business in Greensboro with a gun in 2002.

The News and Observer is reporting that 58-year-old Ryan Routh lived in Greensboro until May, when he moved to Hawaii.

The U.S. Secret Service says Routh was found hiding in the bushes at Trump International Golf Club with an AK-47, a GoPro camera and other items. Officials are calling it an assassination attempt.

The Secret Service fired at the suspect but did not hit him, and he drove off in a vehicle but was later arrested in a traffic stop on I-95.

Routh’s record in North Carolina includes convictions between 2002 and 2010 of possession of weapons of mass destruction, possession of stolen goods, carrying a concealed gun, hit and run and resisting law enforcement.
